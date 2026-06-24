I can’t stop creating terrible artwork with my Huawei MatePad Pro Max

I went to Bangkok for the launch of the Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro, a lovely (and rather capable) fitness tracker. To my surprise, the brand unveiled a whole range of new products I wasn't aware of, including a kids' smartwatch that seemed to captivate the journalists and content creators gathered.

Among these new products, one caught my eye for its remarkably slim, lightweight design and high-end specs. At just 4.7mm thick, Huawei claims the MatePad Pro Max is currently the world's thinnest 13-inch-plus tablet, with the standard model weighing only 499g.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The PaperMatte Edition I tested tips the scales at a mere 509g – impressively light for a tablet that's as big as my MacBook Air M1 (and weighs 1.29kg).

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The MatePad Pro Max is Huawei's answer to the iPad Pro M5. It matches Apple's flagship tablet on premium materials, OLED screen technology and productivity accessories while going even thinner and lighter, but the Apple silicon-powered slate still has the edge in ecosystem support (more on that below).

Thin enough to make you nervous

The tablet uses a full-metal unibody chassis and introduces Huawei's new Cloud Falcon Architecture, which the company says delivers up to 60% greater bend resistance than the previous-generation MatePad Pro 13.2-inch (I must confess, I didn't test this). That extra structural rigidity helps the device feel reassuringly solid despite its wafer-thin profile.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The blue version I used features what Huawei calls a luminous finish, created with a "nano-level coating" applied to the metal body (a very Huawei thing to say). The brand says this is the first time such a coating has been used on a tablet, producing subtle light-and-shadow effects across the rear panel as the device catches the light.

The MatePad Pro Max has a beautiful 13.2-inch Flexible OLED PaperMatte Display with 3K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600-nit peak brightness. The tablet boasts a 94% screen-to-body ratio, giving it an almost edge-to-edge appearance.

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The PaperMatte panel uses a "high-precision nano-etching" process to reduce reflections while maintaining image clarity, and Huawei says the latest generation is 20% clearer than the previous PaperMatte display.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The display is worth dwelling on. Huawei's 13.2-inch Flexible OLED PaperMatte panel is one of the nicest screens I've used on any tablet. Videos look phenomenal, colours pop, and the anti-glare coating means it's perfectly usable outdoors, even in direct sunlight. I also spent a fair bit of time reading books and comics on it, and it comes surprisingly close to the experience of reading on paper.

The hardware package is rounded out by a 9,760mAh high-silicon anode battery, a six-speaker audio system, four microphones, and support for the Huawei M-Pencil Pro, which offers 10,000 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Combined with the optional Glide Keyboard, the tablet is clearly designed to blur the line between a traditional tablet and a lightweight productivity machine.

My brief and unsuccessful art career

Needless to say, I had to give the setup a try, as I always fancied myself an artist, even though I can't draw, play an instrument or do anything else that's worth anything artistically. Nevertheless, I have always adored people who make it look like creating artwork on an iPad with Procreate is a piece of cake. Getting my hands on the MatePad Pro Max felt like my ticket into this exclusive club.

High art (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Huawei has its own version of Procreate called GoPaint, which is free and offers what feels like a quadrillion tools to make art easier. There are sketching, painting, watercolour and oil painting options, and it includes features such as Intelligent Colour Card, which generates custom palettes from real-world photos, as well as Fluid Brush and Splatter Brush.

A camera built for creators

Speaking of photos, to make the Intelligent Colour Card feature work, Huawei has equipped the MatePad Pro Max with a new True-to-Colour Camera that's designed to capture colours as accurately as possible, providing a reliable foundation for artists like me to reproduce real-world scenes in GoPaint.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Now, I don't know about you, but walking around town and taking photos with a 13-inch tablet does make me feel like a pensioner. Nevertheless, if you're creating art, you won't care whether people are looking at you while you take photos with your MatePad Pro Max, as long as the end results look good.

Of course, if you have a Huawei phone, you can use that to take photos and send them over to your tablet. I don't, so I used the camera, which surprisingly can reach up to 10x magnification. Admittedly, zoomed-in photos in low light can look a little rough, but having access to up to 10x magnification on a tablet is impressive in itself.

A testament to the tablet's user-friendliness and the GoPaint app is that I often found myself doodling in the evenings instead of scrolling on my phone. Most of my artwork involved tracing photos and using the Intelligent Colour Card to recreate a colour palette similar to the original image, but I still felt like an artist. Below, you'll find a selection of some of my finest pieces (please contact me if you'd like to purchase any).