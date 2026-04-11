Want fancy new wired headphones? Experts pick the 3 best for all budgets

You really are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing the best headphones at the moment – especially if you seek a pair of the best wired headphones, specifically.

A whole host of different models are available from experienced audio brands, covering a range of price points and styles, so it can be difficult knowing exactly where to begin your search for a pair – in particular given the significant costs of some.

That's where this expert-curated buying feature comes in, because we've whittled down all the different models to the top 3 picks. You can spend less time shopping on the web and more time enjoying the audio pleasures provided by your new wired purchase.

While wired headphones do have their downsides – tangled cables, for example – cutting the cord means you don't have to worry about latency, dropped connections, while gaining access to often better audio quality.

T3's Top 3

Best for most people 1. Meze Audio 105 AER View at Amazon The Meze Audio 105 AER open-back headphones earned a full 5 stars when we reviewed them, as they impress in just about every area. These over-ears bring audio that's detailed, spacious, and confident; they offer a comfortable and snug fit on the head; and they're not all that expensive either. This is the pick that will suit most people the best. Best premium 2. Shanling HW600 Check Amazon If you've got a little more to spend, then may we introduce the Shanling HW600, a pair of over-ear open-back headphones that tick all the important audio boxes – gorgeous sound, delicate engineering, and aesthetics that grab your attention. The only downside is the higher price, but for some enthusiasts the cover price is worth it. Best budget 3. Austrian Audio Hi-X20 View at Amazon Perhaps the highest compliment that can be paid to the Austrian Audio Hi-X20 headphones is that they sound like they cost twice as much. These competitively priced over-ear closed-back headphones deliver plenty of audio oomph while looking rather stylish at the same time – but won't clear out your bank account like some.

What to look for

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If you're doing most of your listening in the comfort of your own home, then you'll perhaps be more comfortable with over-ear headphones compared to the wired and wireless earbuds that tend to suit travellers better. Given the larger size and the bigger audio drivers, you're going to get better audio quality.

If you go for over-ears, you'll need to choose between open-back (which leak audio) and closed-back (which are more concealed) types. We've included both here, so you have the option of either.

Open models typically have a wider soundstage but let in more outside noise, while closed models have a smaller and more intimate soundstage, and less sound leakage. You'll want to consider that as much for your own listening pleasure as for those around you – open-back models out in the open are a no-go, frankly.

Then there's impedance, measured in ohms (Ω). This reflects the amount of power needed to drive them – noting for some high-end models you may need a separate headphone amp to drive them. If you want to be sure you'll be able to listen on something like a smartphone with no issues, look for 32 Ω or below.

There's also audio quality to consider. Many wired headphones makers have audiophile quality in mind, which at the highest end of the scale can only be reliably and losslessly transmitted. While CD quality is 16-bit 24kHz, you'll find some file types – such as FLAC – will deliver 24-bit/96kHz.

The ceiling doesn't end there, though, with some digital-to-analogue converters (DACs) able to render 24-bit/192kHz. You'll need to ensure your file sources and equipment can cater for such high levels, though – and that you've got the quality of hearing to appreciate the benefit.

Be sure to check out the cables and connections you get included with your purchase, too, and ensure they're going to work with whatever devices you're using as your audio sources. If you're going to need an extra cable or adapter, then you'll also have to factor the cost of that.

Do you need wired headphones?

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We've already talked about some of the benefits of wired headphones, but they're worth mentioning again. You don't need to mess about with Bluetooth settings or pairing processes, or indeed wait for any batteries to recharge. You just plug in the headphones to your audio source and you're ready to go.

While smartphones and tablets may have largely done away with headphone jacks, many laptops and audio devices definitely haven't, so wired headphones have the benefit of working across a number of different gadgets. You can switch between them quickly and still be assured of the same audio quality – if the amplification source remains the same.

That said, wireless headphones do offer the convenience of going cable-free – your audio isn't going to instantly cut out if you turn your head away too sharply or have to go and get something from the other side of the room – so there are absolutely benefits in going down the wireless route too.

It's also worth mentioning that most over-ear wireless headphones can double up as wired headphones, via a 3.5 mm or USB cable – though this isn't universally true, so make sure to check. That has the potential to give you the best of both worlds, so it's something else to consider when you're weighing up your purchase.

Honorable mentions

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While the Sennheiser HD 660S2 headphones were launched quite a while ago now, they still offer superior audio quality, and have now come down to a very reasonable price considering what you get in return. These open-back headphones are comfortable and durable.

If open-back on-ear headphones are what you're after, then the Grado Signature HP100 SE are also worthy of your consideration – though they cost a significant sum, so they're not going to be in everyone's budget. If you can afford them, you'll be rewarded with "uncomplicatedly brilliant" sound, as we put it in our review.

Speaking of older models that still perform, the Audeze Euclid in-ears are wired earbuds that are going to elevate your listening pleasure from the level of the standard wireless earbuds you'll come across on the market today. The sound is poised and refined, and the quality of the engineering is evident in the physical design too.

Another pair of wired earbuds we must mention is the Activo Q1. These IEMs (In-Ear Monitors) are aimed at professional musicians, which says a lot about the sort of premium audio experience you can expect. They're also cheaper than many of the alternatives out there.

How we test the best wired headphones

T3 takes its gadget reviews very seriously indeed, across all product categories, and we put every pair of headphones on our review bench through a rigorous series of tests. Key to our testing is treating each product as if it were our own.

Our expert review team has heard an awful lot of audio through an awful lot of headphones over the years, and we know what sounds good. We've got the first-hand knowledge to be able to compare and contrast different products on the market, and to evaluate how particular ranges of headphones have evolved over time.

When it comes to wired headphones, the quality of the audio is of course paramount, but there's lots more to look out for. Our reviews include details on the connection options, the technical specs and additional features, plus how they feel to wear for extended periods of time.

As with any T3 review, each pair of headphones is awarded an overall score out of 5 stars, which helps justify where a product sits within our rankings. For more details on our methods and our scoring, check out our How We Test page.

Reviewer panel