"How's that even possible?" Acer's newest laptop weighs just 799g

Quick Summary Weighing less than two tins of soup, Acer's Swift Blade 14 laptop is a mere 799g due to clever use of magnesium-aluminium alloy and carbon fibre in its chassis. The ultralight ultraportable will go on sale at the end of the year, with pricing yet to be confirmed, while a 16-inch variant (that's invariably a little heavier) will join in early 2027.

Portability is a big deal in the world of laptops. It took an age for a sub-1kg product to hit the market, after all.

But now Acer has blown that sort of figure out of the water with its newest laptop, the Swift Blade 14.

This 14-inch laptop somehow beats the 800g marker on the scales, meaning it's less than two tins of Heinz soup.

Most laptops are 50% heavier or more, but this Acer addition to its lineup has a "how's that even possible?" upsell in its favour.

(Image credit: Acer)

It might be light in weight, but it's not light in specification, with lots of customisation options available to get this Swift Blade to your liking.

Chose up to an Intel Core 7 processor 350, pair that with up to 12GB RAM, and even 1TB storage. But then you can expect the asking price to be somewhat heftier than this laptop's flagship low weight!

The 14-inch panel can be specced out as an OLED with a 3K resolution, too, further adding to the premium credentials. It has just 4.3mm bezels around the screen's 16:9 aspect ratio, too.

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Inside, the Swift Blade 14 has a 50Wh battery, which is half of the 99.9Wh maximum that's permitted in laptop products. But that's in keeping with the size and weigh profile of this laptop.

So how did Acer do it? Well, the Swift Blade 14's chassis is "a combination of magnesium-aluminium alloy and carbon fibre," ensuring it cuts the mass associated with heavier metals.

The Swift Blade 14 will go on sale at the end of this year, with pricing yet to be confirmed. A larger 16-inch model, the Swift Blade 16, will follow in the first quarter of 2027.