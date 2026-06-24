Forget RAMageddon and the Steam Machine, these 4 RTX-toting laptop deals are absolutely killer

Buying a gaming laptop can be one of the most intimidating purchases you could hope to make. They're really expensive, whatever part of the market you're shopping in, and just like any other laptop, they're in danger of being replaced by newer, better-value versions at any moment.

That's one of a few good reasons why it's always worth waiting for big sales events to buy one, as the discounts tend to be really deep – and with Amazon Prime Day now in full swing, a window has opened up. If you're in the market for a new gaming machine and you want to make some impressive savings, there are oceans of deals to check out.

To help you narrow things down, I've picked out four top deals that I think you'll want to know about, all of which offer impressively low prices for well-specced machines. They also each make the Steam Machine's recently announced pricing look pretty suspect, so check them out below.

Save £500 MSI Raider 16 HX: was £2,349 now £1,849 at Amazon This is the priciest laptop I've picked out, but it's also the most well-designed and pretty, so if you have a decent budget to play with, it's well worth looking into. MSI's machine has an RTX 5070 Ti GPU, a stonking card from Nvidia, and that gives it the power to crush modern releases, while its 240Hz display makes them look buttery smooth, too.

Save £400.99 Asus TUF A16: was £1,399.99 now £999 at Amazon This laptop from Asus is far more approachable in price, and thanks to this deal it comes below £1,000 for the first time ever. You get an Nvidia RTX 5060 in a 16-inch frame with 16GB of RAM and an AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor. That's more than enough to be gaming on high settings in many titles, and the laptop also has a nice restrained design, to make it even better.