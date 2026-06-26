As a gaming laptop reviewer, this is the deal I'd pick up this Prime Day

Gaming laptop deals are a funny thing. It's easy to get carried away when you browse the Amazon Prime Day sale, and to think that every saving you see is an automatic buy – especially if the laptop in question has an Nvidia GeForce RTX card inside it, for instance.

That said, though, the reality is that a fair number of the laptop deals you'll see in the results of a search on Amazon right now aren't that brilliant – with older components or obvious weak spots. If I were going to actually buy one, though, I think MSI would take the crown.

It has a £500 discount on one of its best laptops, and unlike some of the others in this sale, it's a quite recent launch – the 2026 version of the Raider 16 HX.

Save £500 MSI Raider 16 HX: was £2,349 now £1,849 at Amazon You don't often see £500 knocked off the price of a recently-launched machine, so this is a great opportunity to get a cutting-edge gaming laptop at a substantial discount. It has a beautiful screen, a surprisingly nice design, and enough power to crush the latest games.

Going under the hood, it's obviously important to review the components that make this laptop tick, since they're where most of the value is evidenced, and first up is the machine's processor, a high-end Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX. That's nice and powerful, and it's paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU for oodles of gaming oomph, too.

That QHD+ 240Hz OLED display is 16 inches in size, and looks absolutely gorgeous in person, ideal for ensuring that your gaming sessions are as immersive as possible while using the Raider 16 HX.

This all adds up to one heck of a gaming machine, and while I can't pretend that it's an impulse buy, given that it's still over £1800, the scale of this discount means that anyone who's been considering a gaming laptop purchase for a while should be interested.