Technics A1000 headphones bring unique tech to fight Bose, Bowers, et al

Quick Summary Technics has revealed its all-new flagship headphones, the EAH-A1000, which combine Magnetic Fluid Driver technology to deliver a low-distortion, high-quality listening experience. With LDAC support for Hi-Res Audio, plus the option for wired USB-C listening, and a distinctive design – available in Black or Platinum Greige – the A1000 bring a unique, technology-driven addition to the headphones market.

Technics has continued to step up its game, with its latest flagship over-ear headphones, the EAH-A1000, bringing technologies adapted from the brand's AZ100 in-ears and storied speaker products.

The next-generational step up over the EAH-A800 – which launched over 4 years ago, back in 2022 – the A1000 bring low-distortion driver technology in an attempt to lure you away from picking, say, a pair of Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3.

The so-called Magnetic Fluid Driver within the A1000 utilises a magnetic oil-like liquid that sits between the voice coil and driver magnet, as if 'floating', to support precise movement and suppress unwanted vibrations and distortions.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Technics also chose carbon fibre for the driver diaphragm, due to its low weight and extreme rigidity. Combining this with the brand's SST Edge technology – as adapted from its hi-fi speakers – enables the driver to "keep air displaced symmetrically between forward and backward movement" for greater clarity.

These future-facing and proven technologies have been paired with all the latest mod cons in the A1000, with active noise-cancelling (ANC) offering an adaptive feature to auto-adjust based on your surroundings; it also offers Ambient Sound for passthrough should you want to hear conversations.

High-quality sound is supported through LDAC – the proprietary audio tech developed by Sony – and able to support 990kbps for high-resolution audio files. The option for spatial audio is also here, although this disables the LDAC capability. USB-C audio is available should you want to go wired.

Design is also a considerable part of the A1000 package, with Technics opting for a different balance of the headband angle, which connects to what the brand is calling a "newly designed Flow Arm" – the connection point between headband and earcups curves from a square shape to a triangular one in seamless fashion.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Battery life is assessed at 30 hours of playback with both LDAC and ANC switched on. That increases to a massive 45 hours if you ditch LDAC, but leave noise-cancelling switched on. That's competitive innings that position the A1000 squarely against the likes of Sony's WH-1000XM6, Bose's QC Ultra Headphones, and more.

You can pre-order the Technics EAH-A1000 right now, which carries a suggested retail price of £399 at launch (additional market pricing is to be confirmed). Two colour options are available: Black and Platinum Greige.