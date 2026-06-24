To call the Switch 2's Star Fox "just a remake" of the original 1997 N64 game, Star Fox 64 (well, Lylat Wars as I and so many others knew it – as that was the obscure European release name), would be to do it a disservice.

I've spent the last week playing Star Fox on Switch 2 and, for me, it's set the nostalgic floodgates wide open – taking me back to school-age memories, yet keeping me in the here and now thanks to the game's complete and total graphical rework. It's added much more, too.

Cut from a new cloth

Star Fox – Overview trailer (Nintendo Switch 2) - YouTube Watch On

When a game is knocking on the door of being three decades old, I often ponder: "Was it just good for the time, or good enough to stand the test of time?" Now, I couldn't fire up Lylat Wars, as I no longer possess an original N64 console, but have since gone down YouTube rabbit holes to watch online playthroughs.

The look is night and day, with the Switch 2 version not simply adding a greater draw distance and sharper definition visuals. It's fully reinvested in the Lylat System's worlds, with new objects, visual and sound effects, voice-overs, and even brand new cut-scenes to tie the storyline together. To me it simply feels like a brand new game.

Yes, Fox McCloud's father's voice-over sounds amateurish, but – spoiler alert! – he dies in the opening cut-scene anyway. Set the game's timeline to five years later and we're left with an entertaining ensemble in Fox, Slippy Toad, Falco Lombardi, Peppy Hare and General Pepper – all of whom convey their characters' personalities convincingly.

While the cut-scenes set the backstory, it's the in-game action that really sells Star Fox. Once again, Nintendo has proven its genius – as the core structure of this rail shooter is effectively the same, but doesn't feel dated like you might expect. Indeed, for those who never played the original, it'll feel completely fresh.

Perfect timing