Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is more of the crunchy RPG action I wanted, but this time it's on Switch 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 was one of the great surprise pleasures of 2024, at least for me – a sprawling, mechanically complicated RPG that did things in different ways from the vast majority of the competition. Its commitment to those foibles made it feel really unique and special, so its upcoming expansion is naturally alluring.

Dark Arisen repeats the trick that worked for the first Dragon's Dogma by updating the base game and also adding a large new area at the same time, and I was super interested to get my hands on it at Capcom's UK office a couple of weeks ago.

After over an hour with the game, it immediately convinced me that more Dragon's Dogma 2 is a good thing, with the added bonus that it's coming to Switch 2 in a pretty impressive way.

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The new expansion is set in Norgan, which you can basically think of like Skyrim – it's the snowy northern region of the landmass you've been exploring. That means icy terrain, snowstorms and generally frigid climes. These look lovely, especially on PS5 Pro, and give some fun new traversal challenges and obstacles.

To the victor, the spoils

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I had around an hour to run around an open starting area, beginning in a small village with some quest-givers, a hub that I'd return to a few times. Dark Arisen introduces a new loot system called Spoils, and it'll be familiar to Diablo or other ARPG fans. As you explore and kill foes, you'll collect generic loot called Spoils, in various rarities.

Only by returning to this base can you pay a vendor to reveal these items of loot before choosing to keep or sell them according to their worth to your build. Even in just an hour's play, I uncovered some really powerful new items this way, and it's clear that it opens up a world of loot grinding that wasn't really in the base game at all.

After pootling around for 45 minutes finding enemy camps and completing some side quests, I realised the time and mainlined my way to the boss arena that would close the demo out.

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Along the way, I had to fight a giant, horned giant that proved quite a formidable foe on its own, frankly, but with my memory of the base game flooding back, I was able to chop off its horns and eventually best it with the help of my NPC pawns.

From there, it was a short hop to a dark arena inhabited by a sort of zombified dragon, which I got to fight up to a certain point – once I whittled its health down by a certain amount (chopping off limbs and even its head, only to watch them regenerate), a cutscene ended my fun.

This Fallen Dragon seems to clearly be central to the plot of the expansion, along with the mysterious woman Eir who showed up to help me with it. I'd imagine the encounter I played won't be the only time you get to clash with the beast.

While the reality of more Dragon's Dogma 2 was indeed just as fun as I'd hoped, and the new region was great to explore, perhaps the bigger treat was getting to play the game on Switch 2 after my main demo ended.

This far more limited demo, the one now on the show floor at Gamescom, let me choose between a few boss fights, with a 15-minute timer to limit things. I played the most advanced available, battling against an ice dragon with a pretty sinister voice, and had a great time beating it.

Some 12 minutes later, I left massively impressed by how smooth the 30fps-capped gameplay had felt in a boss fight with a lot of particle effects, weather, powers and stuff flying around the screen. Whether it's truly representative of performance in the open world, I can't say, but I definitely know that the game will be extremely playable on Nintendo's console.

Pending final testing, that looks like another major notch in Capcom's belt, underlining how impressive its Switch 2 strategy has been compared to basically any other multi-platform publisher. Day-and-date launches keep coming, and they keep being barely compromised compared to more powerful consoles' versions.

I don't know if I'll have time to fully replay Dragon's Dogma 2 on the Switch 2, but the fact that people will have the option to, along with its expansion, feels like a pretty great thing. That said, they'll have to wait for its release date on 9 October.