This humble-looking Asus PC costs about the same as a Porsche – comes with 748GB RAM though

Quick Summary This computer costs as much as a Porsche. Designed as an AI supercomputer, this Asus machine features over 700 GB of RAM.

If you've got hundreds of thousands burning a hole in your trouser pocket, there are lots of ways you could spend it. Many of us would look to a car, or a house payment – others might splash on a stunning watch, or some hi-fi equipment.

But there are few instances where you might think of spending it on a computer. If you do fancy that, though, Asus has you covered with a new model, with a staggering US$99,999 (approx. £74,500 / €86,150 / AU$140,000) price tag.

That comes with a whopping 748GB of RAM on board, which is likely to make up a significant portion of that price tag. The ongoing price rises for RAM – known colloquially as RAMageddon – have seen the cost of many consumer electronics grow significantly in recent years.

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The bulk of that popularity comes from those seeking to power AI models, which requires exorbitant amounts of computing power. It's part of the reason why so many devices are facing stock issues and seeing their prices increase.

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Here, that RAM is paired with an Nvidia Grace Blackwell Ultra chip, which is paired with a Blackwell Ultra graphics chip. All of that is powered by a built-in power supply which delivers 1,600 watts, while the cooling system is said to be capable of handling the chip's full power under sustained load without throttling, which is probably the least you'd expect at that price.