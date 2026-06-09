Your World Cup watch party is missing one thing – and it's not a TV, a soundbar or a projector

With the World Cup set to kick off this week, football fans around the world will be gearing up to watch the action as it unfolds over the following weeks. The competition will pit nations from around the world against one another, with the action taking place across the USA, Canada and Mexico.

For those of us not based in North America, watch parties look set to be the main way of watching. And while many will tell you that you need a new TV, soundbar or projector in order to enjoy the event, there's a much more affordable piece of kit I think you need.

Instant cameras might not be your first thought for something like this, but they make a great option for capturing the memories and magic. If you've got family and friends heading over to watch with you, these devices offer a great way to immortalise the action. I've picked out five of my top picks for capturing the memories.

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Polaroid Go (Gen 3)

Just launched in the last few weeks, the Polaroid Go (Gen 3) is one of the best looking cameras I've seen in a long time. It's predecessor – the Polaroid Go (Gen 2) – is one of my most used cameras, with its dinky form factor making it the perfect option to carry around on a daily basis.

While I've not used this model yet, it seems like the perfect pick, with more affordable film and a selfie mirror to make sure everyone is in the frame.

Instax Wide 400

If you're expecting lots of friends to join you over the summer, the Instax Wide 400 is a must have to ensure everyone gets into the shot. The Instax Wide format is the widest instant film on the market, ensuring the whole gang can be captured in one go.

This particular model also features a self timer, with stands to prop the camera up and get a better angle.

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Instax Mini 99

Another one which I've been using extensively, the Instax Mini 99 offers something no other Instax camera does. The colour dial allows you to hit the film with a fully-analogue blast of colour, which mimics classic film colours nicely.

It's also one of the most capable instant cameras out there right now, which makes it a nice addition even once the action is over.

Polaroid Flip

My personal favourite instant camera on the market right now is the Polaroid Flip. It's a classic design, complete with a hinged top panel and sonar autofocus.

This is unquestionably one of the best instant cameras on the market.

Fujifilm Instax Cinema Evo

A leftfield choice up last, but the Instax Cinema Evo certainly makes a compelling case for itself in this use case. Imagine capturing a video of the winning goal in a World Cup final, and being able to print it out to remember forever.

It's more expensive, but definitely a worthwhile choice for some users.