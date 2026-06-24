When it comes to the best Bluetooth speakers there are many to choose from, but this waterproof little gem caught my eye as part of the current Amazon Prime Day sales.

I've long enjoyed Ultimate Ears' portable speakers, with the original UE Boom a legend in its own right. That model spawned many more products in different shapes and sizes, with this Miniroll being the smallest and most portable of them all.

Check out the UE Miniroll deal on Amazon

It's also the cheapest of the lot by quite a margin – and even more so on Amazon thanks to a discount price bringing it back down to its lowest-ever asking price. So if you can't afford that Bang & Olufsen dream, this UE option will surely appeal.

Save 43% Ultimate Ears Miniroll: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon This fully waterproof speaker (down to 1 metre for 30 minutes, officially) is small and light, yet sounds far bigger than its scale would suggest. That's part of the magic of UE's audio engineering abilities, always delivering top sound, regardless of its speakers' sizes.

Note, however, this is not part of an official Amazon sale, and it's not badged as such – and it has been a quid or so cheaper in the past. Right now, however, it's the cheapest way to obtain the Miniroll – in its pink colourway anyway.

Other colours are available, you'll just have to pay a mite more. The 'Gentle Black' is yours for an extra two quid. The 'Revive Grey' is quite a jump more, though, at over £50 – which may be a deciding factor in your purchase.

So if you're in the market for a small, portable Bluetooth speaker that's rugged and waterproof, then UE's Miniroll is an excellent option at this price.

You can even pair two together for a great stereo setup – which I think makes all the difference for indoor setups. If you can bare staying indoors right now.