It's not a typo! This Astell & Kern hi-fi player has its price tag slashed for Amazon Prime Day

While the resurgences of vinyl and cassettes have both felt quite gradual, those turning to digital audio sources like CDs are happening much more quickly. That, it seems, includes the modern equivalent of the MP3 player, in the form of hi-res audio players.

One of the best brands for such devices is Astell & Kern, and their latest deal is so good I thought it was a typo. That sees the brand's CA1000T desktop audio system reduced by over £1,700 – now just £569.05 at Amazon.

That's one heck of a saving – you could pick up four of them and still see a price cut over the RRP! One will probably suffice, though, and that will make this an effortless way to enjoy high quality audio.