Google Pixel 11 pre-orders: The best Pixel 11 Pro pre-order deals

The Google Pixel 11 family of phones is official, with four new handsets replacing last year's models – the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

They are available to pre-order in the UK now, and should ship from 20 August 2026. That includes from Google's own store, as well as all the main networks.

Google Pixel 11 Pro – 256GB, 12GB RAM: £1,079 at Google Store EMEA You can pre-order the Pixel 11 Pro from Google itself in Canyon, Olive, Fog, or Obsidian colours SIM-free from £1,079 for the 256GB option with 12GB of RAM. If you do, Google is also offering the new Pixel Watch 5 for just £399 – a saving of £70.

The networks are offering the Google Pixel 11 Pro with different deals depending on the tariff chosen. Here are some of our favourites so far.

We'll be updating this list with new deals and networks as they announced their own offers.

Google Pixel 11 Pro pre-order deals (UK)

We're still waiting on other Google Pixel 11 Pro deals from additional networks in the UK.

You can also check out some of the best pre-order deals on the Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro Fold below. We'll also be hunting more of those in the coming days too.