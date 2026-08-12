Google Pixel 11 pre-orders: The best Pixel 11 Pro pre-order deals
The deals for Google's new phones are coming in thick and fast – here are the best of them
The Google Pixel 11 family of phones is official, with four new handsets replacing last year's models – the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
They are available to pre-order in the UK now, and should ship from 20 August 2026. That includes from Google's own store, as well as all the main networks.
You can pre-order the Pixel 11 Pro from Google itself in Canyon, Olive, Fog, or Obsidian colours SIM-free from £1,079 for the 256GB option with 12GB of RAM. If you do, Google is also offering the new Pixel Watch 5 for just £399 – a saving of £70.
The networks are offering the Google Pixel 11 Pro with different deals depending on the tariff chosen. Here are some of our favourites so far.
We'll be updating this list with new deals and networks as they announced their own offers.
Google Pixel 11 Pro pre-order deals (UK)
From £34.50 per month for 30GB data (£50 upfront)
Three is offering the flagship model from just £34.50 per month, with the phone repayments over 36 months and the plan over 24 months. You can also get unlimited data for just £8 per month more. And there's even a 5GB data plan that cuts the monthly spend by £3.
From £52.49 per month for 25GB data (£0 upfront)
Tesco Mobile is currently offering double data for just £2.50 per month more, so you can get 25GB of data on this plan. And you don't have to pay any upfront fees.
From £37.50 per month for 30GB data (£50 upfront)
Vodafone's most attractive plans breaks down to £23.40 per month for the phone, £14 per month for 30GB data. And if you work it out, you're paying just £896 for the Pixel 11 Pro – much lower than Google's retail price.
We're still waiting on other Google Pixel 11 Pro deals from additional networks in the UK.
You can also check out some of the best pre-order deals on the Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro Fold below. We'll also be hunting more of those in the coming days too.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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