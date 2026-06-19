This is still the best Lego set I've ever built – but there's another that I simply have to have too

There's rarely a better time than Prime Day to pick up some Lego – especially given how unavoidably expensive the brand's kits can be during the rest of the year. If you, like me, have a fairly long wishlist of sets that you'd love to one day get your hands on, then you probably know to check out what Amazon's offering on each when the big sales event rolls around.

Right now, it's not even started, but there are a heap of early Prime Day deals knocking about, and some of them have brought extremely welcome discounts to the table. I've been saying for a couple of years, since it first came out, that I've never built a better set than The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell, and it's the first up, with a really nice £65 discount through Amazon UK.

Save £65 Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell: was £429.99 now £364.99 at Amazon This set is brimming with detail, including in some places that only you'll even know about since they're part of the construction process. Crucially, it's also one of the most beautiful sets to display once it's done, and with thousands of pieces to get through, you're definitely going to want to pick this up while it's cheaper than usual.

That's not the only huge Lego set from its The Lord of the Rings range to get a discount right now, though. Also included in the deal list is the set I most badly want to pair with my Rivendell – the tower of Barad-dûr.