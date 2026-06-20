If you're big into taking notes by hand and you've been using a normal tablet you've probably encountered the issue that writing on them with a stylus just feels a little wrong. It's disconnected and overly smooth, and feels nothing like writing on paper, which makes it less satisfying and natural.

That's the problem solved in one swoop by Remarkable, which makes writing and note-taking tablets that have impeccably-engineered display surfaces to make writing on them with their own styluses feel frankly great. I've been enjoying using the newest Remarkable Paper Pure recently, but the older Remarkable 2 remains a brilliant option to keep the costs down.

That's even more true right now than it usually is, to be fair, because of an early Prime Day deal on Amazon. To get ahead of the big sales event, Remarkable has knocked a welcome chunk of cash off the price of its older tablet.

Save £89.01 Remarkable 2: was £429 now £339.99 at Amazon This sort of saving isn't all that common on Remarkable devices of any description, so it's a great opportunity to get an authentic handwriting experience for way less than usual, with an included stylus to get you going without any additional purchases.

The benefits over writing on an iPad are numerous, not least because you also get a huge boost in the amount of battery life you can expect. iPads are fantastic, but they don't last all that long, whereas a Remarkable tablet can last for weeks of sporadic use (which is the main type they'll get).

If you're looking for a new tablet to keep you centred and alert in meetings without nearly as many distracting possibilities, this could be a great little opportunity for you. Remarkable doesn't do discounts all that often, but the fact that the company seems to be in some financial peril might have partly motivated this tasty deal.