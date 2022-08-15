Triangle AIO3 (2022) review: elegant, wireless and powerful

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After a powerful home speaker? This Triangle AIO3 (2022) review is a good place to start, especially if you're searching for a stylish device with plenty of different ways to connect your devices. There’s no denying that this is one of the best wireless speakers you can buy right now but it will cost you a pretty penny.

Wireless multiroom speakers let you stream music around your home over Wi-Fi, so you can play your favourite tracks in every room at once, or wherever you happen to be at that time.

You can buy them big or small, but either way, you won't want the one you choose to be an eyesore, especially if you’re looking for a speaker to use in communal spaces like the living room or kitchen.

The Triangle AIO3 (2022) is a combination of everything you could need with its sleek stylish design, powerful sound and adjoining smartphone app - it even has a customisable equaliser. In this review, I’ll go through everything you need to know before you buy one.

Triangle AIO3 (2022) review: price and what’s new

Available to buy in the UK for £409, the Triangle AIO3 (2022) doesn’t come cheap. It's not currently available in the US or Australia.

I tried out the 2022 edition of the device which now comes in some funky new colourways, with improved sound and a customisable equaliser. You can also now install updates wirelessly and it’s compatible with Amazon Music, which it wasn’t before.

Triangle AIO3 (2022) review: design and setup

(Image credit: Future)

A big box of sound, the Triangle AIO3 (2022) measures about 19.5 x 36 x 15cm so it’s by no means a small or discreet piece of kit, you’ll need a relatively large side table or shelf to keep it on.

You can buy it in 10 different colours, that includes Slate Black, Mustard Yellow, Lime Green, Granite Grey, Emerald Blue, Arctic Blue, Powder Pink, Frost White, Green Forest and Red Ocher. What’s great about that is that you can match it perfectly to the room it will live in, and it’ll add to your decor instead of taking away from it.

I’ve been testing out the Frost White version, and while it’s a bit more grey than white, I still thought it looked good up against my plain walls. Covered in a woven mesh fabric with a brushed metal strip along the bottom, and a matching panel across the top, the Triangle AIO3 (2022) looks elegant and feels robust - this is a premium home speaker through and through.

Four small buttons sit in the bottom left corner of the device, they let you turn the speaker on, switch between sources and adjust the volume. Next to that, there’s a small LED light that tells you where it’s currently playing music from, white being Wi-Fi or USB, green being auxiliary, orange being optical and finally blue means you’re connected to Bluetooth.

Behind the fabric grille, there are dotted white lights that show you how far the volume is dialled up as well as a small red one to indicate when the device is powered off.

(Image credit: Future)

To get the speaker up and running with my Wi-Fi network, I just had to plug it in and download the Triangle AIO smartphone app which is available for both iOS and Android. After powering the speaker on, it was just a case of connecting my phone to it through the Wi-Fi settings page and then choosing my home network from the list and entering my password. All in all, the whole thing took me about 2 minutes to do.

You can also connect to the Triangle AIO3 (2022) using an ethernet connection, a USB, an auxiliary cable, an optical cable or Bluetooth. Not many home speakers give you so much choice, you'll be able to connect it to tonnes of different types of devices.

A small remote is included in the box, it lets you control the music without needing to unlock your phone or tablet. There are buttons to switch inputs, pause or play the song, skip backwards and forwards through tracks, adjust the volume or even mute the sound entirely. You can use the remote to adjust the bass and treble as well which is a really nifty feature. Because it’s an IR remote, for it to work you do need to be pointing it directly at the speaker, it won't work if anything is obstructing the signal.

Triangle AIO3 (2022) review: performance and features

(Image credit: Future)

You’ll be pleased to know that the Triangle AIO3 (2022) sounds just as good as it looks. Made from a wooden box with two 25mm silk dome tweeters and two 10cm mid-woofers inside, with a total of 90W of power, it can very easily fill up even a big living room with high res audio.

Codec support includes everything from APE, FLAC, WAV and Apple Lossless (ALAC) to AAC, MP3 and CBR/VBR - what that means is that you’ll get top-quality sound no matter what your source is.

With excellent tonal balance across the entire frequency range, this speaker is dynamic and energetic. There’s lots of power behind the low end yet that doesn’t overwhelm the treble too much, which still manages to push through with a crisp edge, while the mids are portrayed with plenty of personality, although there could be slightly more emphasis there.

This isn’t a wall-shaking bass-heavy speaker, instead, Triangle opts for a more precise, natural style of audio that sounds just as good when you're listening to classical tracks as it does when you're playing pop music. In terms of volume, you get just enough here for parties or large spaces, but admittedly, it’s not as loud as some of the heftier devices out there.

Through the Triangle AIO smartphone app, you can adjust the manual equaliser using two dials, one is for the bass and the other is for the treble. You’ll also get the choice of 6 preset sound modes including Flat, Classic, Popular, Rock, Jazzy and Vocal. It’s not the most detailed equaliser but it’s still great to get some say over the audio levels, which you didn’t before.

Thanks to the range of connectivity, you can use this speaker with all sorts of devices be that an Android phone, an iPhone, a tablet, a Windows PC or even a Mac. Thanks to the Wi-Fi connectivity, it works with all sorts of streaming services as well, which includes everything from Spotify Connect and Amazon Music to Deezer and Tidal.

Over Wi-Fi, I was pleased with the performance of the speaker. It responds immediately when I press play on my phone and it's equally as responsive when I click through tracks, there's no annoying delay.

Through the app, you can set up a multiroom system with other Triangle speakers but there’s no way of doing it through Google Home or Apple Home. What that means is that you can’t mix and match devices, you’ll need to buy a few of these or some of Triangle’s other Wi-Fi speakers to make use of multiroom. That also means you won’t be able to control this by voice using a separate smart speaker.

Using the app, you can set presets which will give you a quick way to play your favourite playlists or internet radio stations. I’m not sure how many people will really make use of this without dedicated buttons on the device itself but it could sometimes come in handy when you're in a rush.

Another feature in the app lets you use the speaker as an alarm clock, but similar to the presets, there’s no snooze button on the device so it’s not the most seamless to use which I think will put people off.

Triangle AIO3 (2022) review: verdict

(Image credit: Triangle)

For anyone who is looking for a new multiroom system or who already owns other Triangle devices, the Triangle AIO3 is a superb wireless speaker, although it’s worth knowing that it won’t work with other devices like those from Bose or Sonos.

Undoubtedly a premium option, the Triangle AIO3 (2022) combines huge sound with elegant good looks, and it’ll fit right in with any home decor even though you will need a relatively large spot to keep it in.

Not only will you be able to play music over Wi-Fi but you’ll also get a number of wired options to choose from, as well as both Bluetooth and USB connectivity. That’s a lot more than you’d get elsewhere.

Some of the other features feel a little redundant like the presets in the app and the alarm clock functionality, but some make it easier to use day-to-day, like the included remote control which gives you a quick way to adjust the equaliser settings.

There are pros and cons but overall this is a fantastic wireless multiroom speaker to use in your living room or kitchen!

