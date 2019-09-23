Walmart Sega Genesis Mini deal bags you the console with an extra controller cheap

If you've been looking to pick up the Sega Genesis Mini then this attractive Walmart gaming deal is definitely worth a look. That's because the retailer is offering the console along with an extra Innex Sega Genesis 6 Button USB Controller in a money-saving bundle that also comes with totally free delivery.

The Sega Genesis Mini is the plug and play new console from Sega that comes with 40 classic Sega Genesis games to play, including top favorites like Sonic the Hedgehog, Toe Jam & Earl, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Earthworm Jim, Streets of Rage 2, Virtua Fighter 2 and Road Rash II.

Meanwhile, the extra Sega Genesis control pad is the superior 6-button variety and comes in two colorways, Black and Clear Blue. It can also be used for far more than just on the Genesis Mini, too, with PC, Mac, Steam, PS3, and the Nintendo Switch compatible with the pad as well.

The full details of the Walmart deal can be viewed below:

Sega Genesis Mini + Innex 6 Button USB Controller | $89.99 | Save $9.00 | at Walmart

This Walmart deal bundles together the must-have new retro console, the Sega Genesis Mini, along with an extra six-button controller to use with it for $9 less than buying each item separately. You get a choice of colours to choose from in terms of the extra game pad, Black or Clear Blue, and the whole bundle comes with free 2-day delivery.View Deal

When reviewed by T3.com sister site TechRadar, the Sega Genesis Mini bagged a maximum score of five stars, with the review concluding that "the Sega Genesis Mini is a faithful reproduction of Sega’s classic console, and a brilliant buy for fans of the original and newcomers alike."

