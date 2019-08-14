Upcycling: this bicycle started life as a load of old Nespresso pods

Nespresso has partnered with Swedish lifestyle bike brand Vélosophy to produce a bicycle made from recycled aluminium coffee capsules. The result is RE:CYCLE which Nespresso says is a perfect balance of sustainability and style, designed to show the potential of recyclable aluminium and to encourage Nespresso users to recycle their capsules.

Aluminium is one of the world’s most valuable resources and it can be re-used infinitely, allowing craftsmen to give waste metal a second life, and the launch of RE:CYCLE is designed to highlight the potential of recycling Nespresso's aluminium capsules.

Jean-Marc Duvoisin, CEO of Nespresso, said: "Through our collaboration with Vélosophy, we’re illustrating to coffee lovers the potential of recycling their aluminium Nespresso capsules. By using recycled capsules to make beautiful bicycles, Vélosophy bring sustainability and style together to create a truly meaningful experience, bringing to life the importance of recycling."

For the limited edition Vélosophy RE:CYCLE bike Vélosophy has re-imagined its classic model in bright purple in a nod to Nespresso’s Arpeggio coffee. RE:CYCLE also features a capsule-shaped bell and cup-holder basket giving riders the chance to enjoy a coffee on the go.

Vélosophy also has a full one-for-one promise: for every bike it sells or rent out, another is given to a schoolgirl in Africa to improve her access to education. For every RE:CYCLE bike created by Vélosophy in partnership with Nespresso, another bike will be donated to a girl through World Bicycle Relief.

1000 RE:CYCLE bikes are available exclusively from velosophy.cc, priced at £1,189 plus shipping.

