Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 supports PlayStation Move

Image 1 of 5 Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 to support PlayStation Move Image 2 of 5 Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 to support PlayStation Move Image 3 of 5 Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 to support PlayStation Move Image 4 of 5 Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 to support PlayStation Move Image 5 of 5 Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 to support PlayStation Move

Masters edition lets you play at Augusta for the very first time in the series

EA has unveiled the latest instalment of it golfing game franchise Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12: The Masters giving gamers the opportunity to play for that iconic green jacket.

- Tiger Woods PGA Tour: The Masters 12 screenshots

The Augusta National Golf Club where Faldo slayed Greg 'The Shark' Norman in 1996 and Tiger wiped the competition in 1997, has been painstakingly re-created using state-of-the-art laser scanning to cover every hole on the challenging course.

New game modes include 'Masters Moments' where you can play through historic Masters scenarios, and a 'Tiger at the Masters' mode where you can attempt to once again lead Tiger to his four successful Masters triumphs.

As well as Augusta, there's 15 more courses to try your luck including Pebble Beach Golf Links and St Andrews Links.

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12: The Masters will be available from April 1st (just in time for the real thing), for PlayStation 3 (with PlayStation Move support) and Xbox 360 (no Kinect support announced) priced at £49.99. The Wii version will set you back £39.99. A Collector's edition which includes five more courses will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 3, but pricing has not been revealed.

As for Tiger's considerably smaller cover presence (which you can see here), we'll let you draw your own conclusions on that one...

You can check out the official Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12: The Masters trailer below

Updated: EA has announced that Welsh golfer Rhys Davies has been added to the PGA Tour 12 roster and has now become the latest EA Sports ambassador. The 25-year old will now sport the EA logo throughout the year including the European Tour.

Link: EA