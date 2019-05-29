Stunning Google Pixel 3 deal is the same price as the brand-new Pixel 3a

Google launched its more affordable Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones earlier this month to bring the camera and pure Android operating system that has characterised the Pixel range to a lower price point. But it turns out there was really no need, since the flagship Google Pixel 3 is currently being discounted in a seriously impressive deal – and can now be bought for the same price as Pixel 3a.

Mobiles.co.uk is selling the Google Pixel 3 with 2GB of 4G mobile data, unlimited text messages and unlimited minutes on the Vodafone network. The contract carries a £75 one-off upfront cost, but using the discount code TECHPIX3 drops that down to just £50.

At the end of the two-year contract, that brings the total cost to £530.

Given that Google Pixel 3a, with its mid-range processor and lack of wireless charging, start from £399 SIM-free before you even think about adding two years worth of 4G mobile data, calls and text messages – it gives an idea of just how immense the scale of this deal really is.

If you're not a fan of the Vodafone network, or would rather opt for a mobile plan with a little more 4G data, then why not check out the competition below: