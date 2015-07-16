Spec-busting HTC One M9+ is coming to Europe - but not the UK

The

HTC One M9

-flattening One M9+ has been confirmed for release in Europe, after it seemed the phone might only head to China, Taiwan and India.

But the bad news is that it won't be coming to the UK - not that you'll let such an issue get in the way if you really want one.

To some this will seem like the phone the One M9 was meant to be, with spec upgrades in just about every area. Let's take a look at the best bits.

First, the HTC One M9+ has a larger, sharper 5.2in QHD screen, getting you a whopping 565ppi pixel density.

It also brings back the Duo camera style of the HTC One M8, using a 20-megapixel main sensor plus a secondary 2.1-megapixel one that lets you get the fake depth effects that were en vogue a couple of years ago.

There's a new processor too, the Mediatek MT6795T Helio X10. It should get you similar performance to the HTC One M9's Snapdragon 810, but with any luck will be less prone to overheating.

One new feature messes up the design a bit, though, with a fingerprint scanner cutting into the BoomSound speaker grille down the bottom. Other than that the design is familiar, with a smooth metal body that'll offer a high-end feel.

So when exactly is it coming, and how much is it going to cost? We have no idea yet. HTC has only confirmed we'll get the HTC One M9+, not the specifics. We'll be on the lookout for moret.

