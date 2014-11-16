Sharp’s insane 4K display sets the bar for phone screens

Just when you thought phone screens couldn't get more hi-res, Sharp goes and crams over 4000000 Pixels into a 4.1-inch display.

It turns out that Sharp has created one of the sharpest screens around.

The company has unveiled a 4K IGZO (Indium gallium zinc oxide) LCD panel that offers a mind-boggling 736 pixels per inch on a mere 4.1-inch screen.

That's a resolution of 2560 x 1600, which Sharp says should appear in smartphones in the future.

If successfully transferred to a smartphone – the main problem being a sufficient battery to power the juice-chugging tech – then it would be the most hi-res smartphone panel on the market.

By comparison, it packs nearly six times more pixels than what you'd find on the 4-inch iPhone 5s screen.

While it's not exactly necessary to have even sharper displays in our smartphones, Sharp has nevertheless achieved an impressive feat.

The firm says it not only intends to install these displays in smartphones, but also in televisions, tablets as well as PCs and laptops.

Don't get your hopes up yet though, as Sharp says the displays won't go into mass production until 2016.