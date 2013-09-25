Polar Loop fitness tracker unveiled

The Polar Loop is the latest fitness tracker that has been designed to be worn daily, taking on the likes of Nike's Fuelband and the Samsung Galaxy Gear

Polar has unveiled the Polar Loop, a fitness tracker that can be worn around the wrist and will act as a smart bracelet accurately tracking five different levels of activity and sharing the information with your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Loop will show you everything you need to know through a scrolling display on the top, it'll track calories, steps and can even alert you through your iPhone if you've not been moving enough that day.

Integrating its expertise in advanced health monitoring, Polar have designed the Loop to work with its own H6 and H7 Bluetooth Smart heart rate sensors which means you'll get even more detailed information about your fitness.

With fitness and technology becoming more and more interconnected Polar will face stiff competition from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Gear Smart Watch and the Nike Fuelband, both of which are able to track your fitness.

There's no word on pricing but Polar plans to give the Loop a rough release date of early 2014.