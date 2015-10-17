Nintendo’s next gen console: a handheld hybrid

Nintendo's next generation gaming console will apparently work as a home device with a mobile component that you can take with you on the go.

Nintendo has apparently started shipping software kits to developers to create games for Nintendo's NX platform, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The current consensus is that Nintendo will release the NX in 2016 according to analyst David Gibson in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “We are increasingly of the idea that Nintendo might launch the NX in 2016 because of the softness of 3DS and Wii U.”

With Nintendo's last console venture the 'Wii U' being a bit of a flop, their new console will apparently host the same graphic chips as seen on the likes of the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. A portable console with the graphic capabilities of the current leading consoles could just put Nintendo back in the game.

Nintendo says it will reveal more details about its next-gen console but we'll have to wait until next year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2016) in Los Angeles to find out what Nintendo aims to bring to the gaming console market.

Whilst Nintendo has been massively out performed this year by the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Nintendo's DS platform still performs extremely well topping 53 million units to date with the 3DS model.