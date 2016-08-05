Looks like these really are Apple's new iPhone 7 Lightning headphones

Leaked EarPods point the way to no iPhone 7 headphone jack once more

By

We've discussed Apple's new iPhone 7 a lot on T3.com. We've known for a while that Apple is dumping the headphones jack for the new handet (check out our Q&A on iPhone 7 headphone jack and whether this really matters).

But now it appears Mobile Fun have actually got hold of a set of genuine Apple iPhone 7 Lightning EarPods (EarPods are what Apple calls its iPhone headsets). Check out this video:

Read more: Apple iPhone XR review: a brilliant balance of polish, features and price

If Lightning EarPods don't float your boat then you'd better check out the best Bluetooth headphones.

And don't forget to check out all the latest on the iPhone 7 rumors

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.