Motorola Moto 360 teardown reveals old components

Smaller batteries; powered by 4 year old processor

By

A teardown of the Moto 360 has revealed several worrying facts about what is undeniably a sexy Android smartwatch.

The Moto 360 was found to use a processor that hasn't been cutting edge since it debuted in the Droid 2 back in 2010. The Texas Instrument OMAP3630 processor might be small, but it certainly isn't becoming of a brand new piece of technology.

Even more worryingly, the model stripped down by the experts at iFixit found that it only came with a 300mAh battery, rather than the 320mAh battery promoted by Motorola.

The revelation is likely to rub some early adopters up the wrong way– especially as other parts of the phone – such as the rounded screen and induction charging – are cutting edge.

Motorola has issued a statement in light of iFixit's breakdown claiming that the absolute minimum battery you'll get is 300mAh, but the typical battery size is 320mAh.

It said that is thinking about showing the minimum and typical values in the future.

Source: Engadget

More about Motorola Moto 360

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.