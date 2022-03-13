Manifest is the TV series that should be next on your watch list

Manifest is confirmed for a fourth series on Netflix in the US later this year and the previous three should be on your list of shows to watch this March. The show, originally on NBC was canceled after its third series but gained a record following when it moved on to Netflix.

In the UK, the show has been on Sky and Prime Video. Although it was due to move over to Netflix, it now looks like it will remain at its current home – now that it's gaining traction. I stumbled onto the show by accident, taken in by a Netflix preview and while it took a few episodes, it soon had me hooked and now I can't wait for series four.

If you've never heard of the show, let me give you an overview (without any spoilers). The premise is simple if a little far-fetched. Flight 828 from Jamaica to New York lands at its destination five years after its departure. The passengers and crew, unaware of the mid-flight delay land none the wiser until they are confronted by their friends and family, who assumed them all dead, and all that has passed in those five years.

(Image credit: CBS/Netflix)

There's a mystery around what caused the disappearance that follows the passengers as they try to return to their lives. It's an interesting premise for a show that holds up well for the first series, despite some questionable acting and script.

The show stars Melissa Roxburgh (Star Trek Beyond, Supernatural), Josh Dallas (Thor, Zootopia) and J.R. Ramirez (Jessica Jones, Power). There are plenty of twists and turns, and thankfully both the writing and acting seems to improve into series two. There's always enough at the end of each episode to make you want to carry on and despite being around 42 minutes an episode, I can easily watch two or three in a row. If you need a new show for your Sunday nights, I'd recommend giving it a go.