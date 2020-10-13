MacBook Pro Prime Day deal: Save £169 off the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro!

Looking for a MacBook Pro deal to give you the perfect working-from-home machine? Hidden among the best Prime Day deals is this gem, which gets you the latest and greatest MacBook Pro 13-inch, with nearly £200 off! You could get yourself one of the best monitors for MacBook Pro with that saving…

• Buy Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) 2.0GHz | Save £169 | Now £1,630 at Amazon UK

This is the model released earlier this year, with a 10th-gen Intel quad-core processor and beefed up graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, new and improved Apple Magic Keyboard and four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports.

It's got a sharp 2560x1600 Retina display, with wide P3 colour gamut support and Apple True Tone tech, which tweaks the colour temperature of the screen so that it matches the ambient light in the room, so white on screen looks like a white piece of paper would look in that room. It's so much easier on the eyes and more pleasant for working in the early mornings or evenings.

You've also got the Touch Bar for control shortcuts, a highly responsive fingerprint sensor for biometric security, and and great all-day battery life.

