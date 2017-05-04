Love PC gaming? Then get on over to the PC Gaming Show live at E3 2017

The PC Gaming Show returns in 2017 as part of the official E3 conference schedule. In partnership with Intel as the presenting sponsor, the third annual PC Gaming Show will take place live from The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday, June 12 at 10am PDT and promises a host of exclusive announcements and trailers, as well as more VR and esports content.

The event will once more be hosted by Sean “Day[9]” Plott, while for those who can't make it to the event in person, a livestream will also be available at twitch.tv/pcgamer as well as through Facebook Live, YouTube Gaming and Microsoft Beam.

Speaking on the return of the PC Gaming Show for a third straight year, global editor in chief of PC Gamer Tim Clark said that:



“Since its inception, the PC Gaming Show’s goal has been to demonstrate the depth and breadth of creativity on the platform.”

While Gregory Bryant, corporate vice president within CCG at Intel Corporation said that:

"The PC Gaming Show gives an incredible voice to the PC gaming community and Intel is excited to work alongside our industry partners to showcase the strength of the platform. The state of innovation on the PC has never been stronger and we’re thrilled to share what’s next at E3.”

So, for more information about this awesome event, and to register for either media or consumer attendance, head on over to www.PCGamingShow.com and follow #pcgamingshow now.

