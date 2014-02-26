JBL announces two new Bluetooth headphones

In-ear and over-ear cans shown off by the audio company

By

JBL has taken the wraps off two new Bluetooth headphones aimed at users that want wireless features without compromising on features.

The JBL J46BT is a small, in-ear Bluetooth headset that comes with a three-button remote that can be used for phone calls. According to JBL, the headphones are ideal for those who want the benefit of an inline remote, without the issue of wires running from their device.

The headphones come with a built-in rechargeable battery that can deliver up to five hours of music or talk time.

To ensure a comfortable fit, they also come with three different size silicon ear tips.

The other headphones announced by JBL are the over-ear Synchros S400. They come with Bluetooth connectivity, aptX audio encoding and JBL's new user interface.

JBL's new touch interface – located on its left earcup – allows users to adjust the volume of the audio, switch tracks and receive calls with the swipe of a finger. According to JBL, the entire surface of the cup is touch sensitive.

In addition to coming with Bluetooth 3.0, the Synchros S400 also support NFC.

The JBL J46BT is available to buy now and has a retail price of £89.99, while the JBL Synchros S400 will go on sale in March and cost £249.99.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.