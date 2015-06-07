iPhone 6c reportedly launching in 2016

We've heard lots of rumours about a 4-inch iPhone 6c launching this year, but according to fresh reports, that might not be the case. The latest news suggests that Apple won't release the plastic iPhone until 2016.

After the launch of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus last year, we all thought that Apple had moved away from the 4-inch screen size, until we heard that it was going to launch an iPhone 6c this year with the iPhone 6s.

However according to recent reports out of China, we'll have to wait a bit longer for the cheaper iPhone to arrive. Apparently supplier AU Optronics has secured a deal to mass produce 4-inch screens, though inside sources say it's for a 2016 model rather than one that will appear this year.

Connected KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also previously claimed that Apple would not release a new 4-inch iPhone until next year. According to Kuo, Apple wants to have Apple Pay on the 6c before launching it

Would there actually be a demand for it? Well, arguably so. If people want a small, budget handset nowadays, they tend to buy an Android phone.

But if Apple brought back the plastic casing, cut down production costs and smacked on a low-end price tag, then we could imagine the iPhone 6c on many a 2016 Christmas list.

Would you be interested in a 4-inch iPhone 6c? Let us know in the comments.