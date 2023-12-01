Xbox Series X has never been cheaper than this incredible deal

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean there are no more deals to be had. In fact, there's one gaming deal available right now that's even better than we found during the November sales.

The Xbox Series X console with a free copy of Diablo IV is available at Walmart for just $349 – a saving of a mammoth $210.99. That's an extraordinary discount on what's arguably the most powerful console around.

Xbox Series X + Diablo IV: was $559.99, now $349 at Walmart

Get the Xbox Series X plus a downloadable copy of one of the best action-RPGs of the last few years with almost 40% off.

Considering that's nearly 40% slashed off the price, it means you can get Microsoft's best console for around the same price as the Xbox Series S 1TB edition. It's a true no-brainer.

If you're not bothered about the game – or that one has sold out by the time you get to order – Walmart also has the standard Xbox Series X on its own for the same price: $349.

Xbox Series X: was $499, now $349 at Walmart

The standard Xbox Series X has a huge $150 off if you want it without a game.

These are both great deals and hard to find replicated elsewhere. And, considering Walmart claims to have sold more than a 1,000 of each deal in just a day, we suspect they won't last that long.

Certainly, this holiday season looks to be a strong one when it comes to gaming, with rival Sony selling out of older PlayStation 5 bundles during the Black Friday week and pre-orders for its new, slimmer version being extremely popular.

In our opinion, you can't go far wrong with either machine. They are both capable of playing amazing games.

If you do go down the Xbox route though, we'd advise getting yourself membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate too – that way you'll have access to more than 400 games from day one, including many of the most recent releases, such as Forza Motorsport.