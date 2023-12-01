Xbox Series X has never been cheaper than this incredible deal

Under $350 for the Xbox Series X and Diablo IV – that's crazy!

Xbox Series X deal
(Image credit: Xbox)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean there are no more deals to be had. In fact, there's one gaming deal available right now that's even better than we found during the November sales.

The Xbox Series X console with a free copy of Diablo IV is available at Walmart for just $349 – a saving of a mammoth $210.99. That's an extraordinary discount on what's arguably the most powerful console around.

Xbox Series X + Diablo IV:  was $559.99, now $349 at Walmart

Xbox Series X + Diablo IV: was $559.99, now $349 at Walmart
Get the Xbox Series X plus a downloadable copy of one of the best action-RPGs of the last few years with almost 40% off.

View Deal

Considering that's nearly 40% slashed off the price, it means you can get Microsoft's best console for around the same price as the Xbox Series S 1TB edition. It's a true no-brainer.

If you're not bothered about the game – or that one has sold out by the time you get to order – Walmart also has the standard Xbox Series X on its own for the same price: $349.

Xbox Series X:  was $499, now $349 at Walmart

Xbox Series X: was $499, now $349 at Walmart
The standard Xbox Series X has a huge $150 off if you want it without a game.

View Deal

These are both great deals and hard to find replicated elsewhere. And, considering Walmart claims to have sold more than a 1,000 of each deal in just a day, we suspect they won't last that long.

Certainly, this holiday season looks to be a strong one when it comes to gaming, with rival Sony selling out of older PlayStation 5 bundles during the Black Friday week and pre-orders for its new, slimmer version being extremely popular.

In our opinion, you can't go far wrong with either machine. They are both capable of playing amazing games.

If you do go down the Xbox route though, we'd advise getting yourself membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate too – that way you'll have access to more than 400 games from day one, including many of the most recent releases, such as Forza Motorsport.

CATEGORIES
Deals Gaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸