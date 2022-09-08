Hydrow launches its affordable and compact Wave rowing machine in the UK

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hydrow, the 'Peloton of indoor rowing', has just launched its new Wave rower in the UK. The new Wave is 'designed to address two of the biggest barriers' preventing people from trying rowing machines – space and cost – and in fact, it's significantly lighter and £600 less than the original Hydrow. The Wave can also be stored upright, making it an even better option for small living spaces.

In our Hydrow review, we praised this slick indoor rowing machine for mixing it up with instructors who row in stunning, real-life locations. Now, you can access the same extensive workout library (over 4,000 are now available on the Hydrow platform) for less using the Wave rower.

The Hydrow Wave 'delivers Hydrow’s signature experience via patented computer-controlled' dynamic resistance that 'mimics the feel of water' with immersive content streamed live and on-demand from waterways around the world, one of the main appeals of the original Hydrow.

(Image credit: Hydrow)

Better still, the Hydrow Wave features electromagnetic braking, 'high-quality polyester webbing' and a custom-designed spring assembly to ensure smooth and quiet operation. In case you're unfamiliar, the best rowing machines can use a number of different resistance methods, including chain and air, none of which are quiet.

You might wonder, 'What's the catch?' The only discernible feature you miss out on is the 22" screen; the Wave 'only' has a 16" display, although the resolution is the same 1920 x 1080 pixels as the big one. Both machines have a max user weight of 375 lbs (170 kg) and fit up to a 36” inseam – not bad for a small rower!

The Hydrow Wave is available to purchase for £1,395 at Hydrow UK (opens in new tab) from 8 September 2022 and is already available to buy in the US (opens in new tab) for $1,495.