VR-ready gaming laptops could land in the first half of 2016

You can never get enough virtual reality, right? Well, if you're keen on VR, you'll certainly have no shortage of products to enjoy next year, as another hardware manufacturer has announced plans for a virtual reality device – this time it's Gigabyte.

In actual fact, according to a report from DigiTimes – which cites sources in the Taiwanese supply chain – not only has Gigabyte got a VR device in the pipeline for the first half of 2016, but so has Asus.

And both of these notebook makers are planning on launching VR products which can be used with their gaming laptops, in order to make these machines more compelling.

Apparently Gigabyte will be working on its VR device in conjunction with 3Glasses, a Chinese virtual reality firm which showed off its 3Glasses D2 – a 2K VR headset – this summer.

As for Asus, there's a chance that this whisper of a virtual reality project could be something to do with a previously announced budget version of HoloLens which is due to be released at some point in 2016. However, that's an AR gadget strictly speaking, and it sounds like these are two separate devices…

Of course, virtual reality combined with mobile gaming will require quite some horsepower to keep things fluid in terms of frame rates, so you can expect these notebooks to be pretty wallet damaging affairs.

Meanwhile, next year will see the launch of a number of big VR offerings including Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR.

