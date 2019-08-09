Currys gaming deals: cheap 1TB Xbox One S with two great shooters bundle

It's not very often that Amazon is beaten on price, so when that day comes, you should take advantage. Currys PC World is currently having a clearance sale on some of its console bundles, including this Battlefield 5 and Apex Legends deal that offers up two popular shooters plus a console with a hefty load of memory for only £229.97.

But you'd better hurry, because it won't be around for much longer. Here are the finer details:

1TB Xbox One S console + Battlefield V + Apex Legends Founders Pack | £229.97 at Currys

Currys PC World is in the midst of a clearance sale on a number of products, and sitting amidst them are a couple of 1TB Xbox One S bundles. This one gets our vote, as it pairs newcomer and Fortnite challenger Apex Legends with EA's tried-and-tested old faithful, Battlefield V, for only £229.97.View Deal

While Apex Legends is a free-to-play shooter, the Founders Pack includes 2,000 Apex Coins (in-game currency), an exclusive legendary skin for the Hemlock weapon and an exclusive Founder's Badge.

The added bonus of shopping at Currys is the retailer's price match that will see it match competitors' pricing if you can find the same item for lower, or refund you the difference within seven days of purchase if you've already bought something and are kicking yourself for finding it cheaper elsewhere. But that's unlikely with this bundle, as Currys has even undercut Amazon, who's selling it for £242.