Cheap electric shaver deal: Philips Series 3000 is less than half price today

If you missed the recent bargain-fest of electric shaver deals that arrived over Amazon Prime Day in July and you thought that you would have to wait until Black Friday at the end of November for the next cheap electric shaver deal, then we have some good news for you. You don't have to wait for Black Friday because the Philips Series 3000 Wet and Dry electric shaver is less than half price TODAY ONLY.

The Series 3000 Wet and Dry has an RRP of £120, although it tends to retail for around £70, occasionally dropping to £44.99 before going back up again a day or two later like an electric shaver yo-yo.

Today is one of those days when you can get the Series 3000 at that lowest ever price, shaving £75.01, or 63%, off the full RRP. Remember, this is an Amazon Deal of the Day, which means that at the stroke of midnight it will go back up in price.

In terms of specs, the Series 3000 Wet and Dry has a four-directional flex head to adjust to the curves of your face and neck and a ComfortCut Blade System to help protect you from nicks. It offers 50 minutes of cordless shaving time from a one hour charge (about 17 shaves) and is 100% waterproof so you can use it with gel or in the shower. It also includes a pop-up trimmer and travel pouch.

As the name suggests, you can use the Philips Series 3000 Wet and Dry for a dry shave or with gel at the sink or in the shower. It has an average Amazon customer rating of 4.3 out of 5 from over 1,100 reviews. Delivery is free and this deal ends at midnight on Tuesday 13 August, 2019.View Deal

