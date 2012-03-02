Angry Birds Land to hit theme park in Finland

Angry Birds Land will include rides, amusement park games, and ‘magic places’

By

A Finnish theme park will open Angry Birds Land in the summer, promising to be a place where the physical and virtual gaming world's meet.

Angry Birds Land, a themed attraction based on the smash mobile game, will open in a Finnish theme park this summer.

Särkänniemi Adventure Park will play host to Angry Birds Land, which is currently being designed alongside the game's developer Rovio.

The area will include rides, amusement park games, and 'Magic Places', where the physical and the virtual gaming worlds meet.

“We wanted to create a unique themed area and associate it with a strong and well-known brand. The Angry Birds characters were born in Finland but are known worldwide by people of all ages. This is a perfect fit for our Adventure Park" says Miikka Seppälä, CEO of Särkänniemi Adventure Park.”

More details are expected in Spring.

