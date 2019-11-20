Amazon's Black Friday deal on this De'Longhi coffee machine is available for just ONE DAY

As Amazon begins the rollout of its best Black Friday deals, coffee connoisseurs will be keeping a sharp eye out for some great coffee machine deals. And we've got one for you, as Amazon has this amazing deal going right now on the De'Longhi EC685.W Dedica Coffee Machine.

For today only, that's a Countdown to Black Friday-only deal, people, you can pick up this sexy and streamlined coffee machine from Italian coffee experts De'Longhi for just £139.99.

That is one super tasty deal, as just yesterday this machine was priced at £210.35, which is the price it will return to in just over 14 and a half hours. Check out the deal in full below:

De'Longhi EC685.W Dedica Style Pump Espresso machine | was £210.35 | now £139.99 from Amazon

Prepare and deliver your perfect espresso with fresh ground coffee from the Italian coffee experts at De'Longhi. Prefer a cappucchino? The extendable milk frother converts a jug of milk up into Costabucks-worthy whippiness for that perfect serve. It comes from three filters including a single, double and ese compatible filter.View Deal

Indeed, that huge saving makes this not just one of the best coffee machine deals we've seen yet in the run-up to Black Friday, but all year.

You've got to get it in metal for the fat discount to be knocked off, however, metal never goes out of fashion and, well, just look at the thing - phwoar! The Italians really do like making pretty things don't they?

One day only people. ONE. DAY. ONLY!

