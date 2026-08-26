Seiko’s 60th Anniversary dive watch was voted for by fans, and it’s the perfect summer watch

QUICK SUMMARY Seiko has launched the Prospex 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Fan-Selected 1965 Heritage Diver's Watch. Limited to 4,500 pieces globally, the new Seiko Prospex watch is inspired by the brand’s first-ever dive watch from 1965, and its design was voted for by fans.

Seiko is celebrating 60 years of its dive watch innovations with the – get ready for it – Prospex 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Fan-Selected 1965 Heritage Diver's Watch. The design of the new timepiece was chosen by Seiko fans, and is inspired by the brand’s first-ever dive watch, the 1965 ‘62MAS’.

The 1965 ‘62MAS’ was the first dive watch introduced by Seiko. With an automatic movement and 150 metre water resistance, the original watch was used by researchers during the Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition in the 1960s. It was also worn by explorers on Mount Everest and the North and South Poles, proving the watch’s reliability and durability in harsh conditions.

To bring the original into the modern age, Seiko asked fans to vote for their favourite design of the Seiko Prospex 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Fan-Selected 1965 Heritage Diver's Watch . Four designs were voted on throughout July, and all were inspired by the changing colours of the sea at different times of day, including sunrise, sunset, daytime and afternoon.

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The winning design is the ‘Daytime’ version of the Seiko Prospex 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Fan-Selected 1965 Heritage Diver's Watch. The dial of the watch perfectly captures the colour and movement of the ocean during the day, featuring an embossed wave pattern and vibrant blue colouring.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Measuring 40mm, the stainless steel case has a screw-down crown, and a unidirectional rotating bezel with an aluminium insert. The bezel matches the blue colour of the dial, and has white numerals and markings.

The dial of the Seiko Prospex 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Fan-Selected 1965 Heritage Diver's Watch has indexes, hour, minute and seconds hands that are filled with Lumibrite to enhance legibility. A white circular date display sits between four and five o’clock which is so small, you almost miss it! The dial is finished with a black minute track.

Powered by the in-house 6R55 automatic calibre movement, the Seiko Prospex 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Fan-Selected 1965 Heritage Diver's Watch has an impressive 72 hours of power reserve. It’s water resistant to 300 metres, and has an accuracy of -15/+25 seconds per day.

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On the case back, a serial number and ‘LIMITED EDITION’ is engraved, and you can also see a wave etching in the centre. It’s finished with a stainless steel bracelet with a three-fold clasp.