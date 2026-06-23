Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals LIVE – TVs at lower prices all week

The summer heat has arrived in tandem with one of the hottest sales periods of the year – Amazon Prime Day.

The event runs from now through until the end of Friday 26 June and there'll be plenty of opportunity to buy some greatly discounted products.

With the World Cup now in full flow, maybe you're looking for a new set ahead of the finals – here's our 3 World Cup TV Picks – or perhaps you've just been waiting on discounts for a new set ahead of the summer.

Well, you're in the right place, as this Amazon Prime Day live blog is here to cover off the best TV deals only. I'll highlight our top pick on this page, directly below, beneath which the live blog will call out ongoing discounts, lightning deal best-buys and more.

Editor's Pick: