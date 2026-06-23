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Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals LIVE – TVs at lower prices all week
The heatwave is here, but don't let that distract you from these hot TV deals as part of Amazon's Prime Day sale – ending Friday 26 June
The summer heat has arrived in tandem with one of the hottest sales periods of the year – Amazon Prime Day.
The event runs from now through until the end of Friday 26 June and there'll be plenty of opportunity to buy some greatly discounted products.
With the World Cup now in full flow, maybe you're looking for a new set ahead of the finals – here's our 3 World Cup TV Picks – or perhaps you've just been waiting on discounts for a new set ahead of the summer.
Well, you're in the right place, as this Amazon Prime Day live blog is here to cover off the best TV deals only. I'll highlight our top pick on this page, directly below, beneath which the live blog will call out ongoing discounts, lightning deal best-buys and more.
Editor's Pick:
It's hard to ignore Amazon's own TV line – especially when the discounts are this good.
This Mini-LED model is found at the top of Amazon's TV range – and if you want larger than 55-inch, then 65- and 75-inch models are also available.
So why this model as the top pick? The Mini-LED backlight means much higher brightness than standard 'LED' models for searingly bright pictures that'll cut through even in well-lit daytime rooms.
With HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision high dynamic range types all supported, your movies and series will look top-notch, as will games – thanks to a high refresh rate (144Hz).
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LIVE: Latest Updates
When we reviewed Xiaomi's TV earlier this year, the question was whether it served as "the big screen budget TV of choice?".
Well, now it's even cheaper, so ought to be an even more attractive option – although that price drop hasn't happened overnight, it's been dropping slowly over time.
That said, Xiaomi's TV has never been cheaper, with this rock bottom price representing great value for a 50-inch size. There's 55-inch and 65-inch options also on offer.
So what do you get? This 4K set is well specified, can deliver high dynamic range pictures (HDR – but no Dolby Vision here). What don't you get? Image quality and brightness that a little more spend would provide you – in something like the TCL C7K.
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Show me the Xiaomi
A stand up deal (or, indeed, wall-mount deal)
This one's a bit of a hidden gem, as the price shown on page is reduced further at checkout – the additional 10% taking it below a grand.
Better still, however, if you want installation then that's free of charge – and Amazon will even haul away your own TV at no extra cost.
Wall-mounting is also available for free – you just need to supply the necessary bracket, as it's not included as part of the deal.
Beyond all that good stuff, however, the LG C5 is last year's "best OLED TV for most people" by our assessment.
It delivers gorgeous cinematic picture quality, with the OLED panel meaning perfect contrast – no backlight irregularities.
It's kitted out for movies, TV or gaming, too, thanks to four HDMI 2.1 ports – ensuring it's future-proofed to deliver 120Hz refresh rate from multiple sources.
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Get arty
If, however, you've been waiting for a screen that's fully anti-reflective and can display artworks on its matte panel as if they're canvas prints on your wall, then Amazon's Artline TV – which does precisely this – has suddenly dropped in price too.
It won't suit everyone on account of its more limited overall brightness, as we highlighted in our review, but this slashed price does give it weight against, say, Samsung's top-tier S95F set, or a competitor from TCL or Hisense.