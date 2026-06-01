I test travel gadgets and luggage for a living – here are the best Father’s Day gifts for jet-setting dads in 2026

Father’s Day is always a good reminder that the best gifts aren’t the flashiest ones – they’re the ones that actually get used. However, if your dad spends a lot of time travelling, that usually means focusing on tech that makes life easier when he’s away from home.

From airport runs and hotel stays to long commutes and weekend getaways, travelling dads tend to rely on gear that’s compact, practical and reliable. The kind of gadgets that slip into a best backpack or carry-on and quietly make the whole journey a lot smoother.

So, whilst I've already put together a general roundup of the best Father's Day gifts for 2026, below you'll find some picks for those dads who are always on the move.

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