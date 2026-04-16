Ooni’s supersized pizza oven makes 20-inch pizzas – and it’s just been given a cheeky discount

I don’t know about you, but as soon as I see a strip of sun, I immediately want to get outside and fire up my pizza oven . Ooni is one of T3’s favourite pizza oven brands, and I was astounded when it launched the Ooni Koda 2 Max back in 2024, mainly due to the sheer size of it!

The Ooni Koda 2 Max is the brand’s supersized pizza oven which has a massive 24-inch cooking area that can cook 20-inch pizzas or three smaller ones at the same time. Right now, the Ooni Koda 2 Max has been given a cheeky 20% discount, a rare deal that’s well worth taking advantage of.

View the Ooni Koda 2 Max deal

Originally priced at £899, the Ooni Koda 2 Max is now £719.20, saving you 20% on this mammoth of a pizza oven. While this might not seem like a huge discount, Ooni rarely drops its prices, so this deal is a great opportunity to get a premium pizza oven for less.

Ooni Koda 2 Max: was £899 now £719.20 at Ooni (US) Get 20% off the Ooni Koda 2 Max at Ooni. This gas-powered outdoor pizza oven has two independently controlled burners which can be individually customised by temperature, so you can cook pizza at high heat on one side and sear salmon on a low heat on the other side.

As part of the launch, I got to try the Ooni Koda 2 Max and I have to say, I was extremely impressed. Two burners in a pizza oven might sound wild, but dual-zone cooking is a handy, versatile and time-saving way to make big batches of food for multiple people at one time.

The Ooni Koda 2 Max has redesigned gas burners which use Ooni’s tapered flame to evenly distribute heat across the baking stone. This eliminates hot and cold spots and temperature drops, while also ensuring your pizza gets cooked evenly without burning.

The controls of the Ooni Koda 2 Max are easy to use, and sit just below the mouth of the pizza oven. The display also connects to two food probes so you can take ambient and internal food temperatures so you can cook more accurately.

If you have the garden space, the Ooni Koda 2 Max is a no-brainer for quick, delicious pizzas – and it’s now 20% off!