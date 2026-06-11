Ninja's space-saving indoor grill has had a surprise price cut ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day is fast approaching, with Amazon's huge shopping event running from 23-26 June, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until then to grab a bargain. Plenty of early deals are already starting to appear, and if you're a fan of Ninja and looking for a new indoor cooking solution, I've spotted one that's well worth a look.

The Ninja Sizzle Pro XL arrived in the UK earlier this year after proving popular in the US, offering apartment dwellers and those with limited outdoor space a way to enjoy barbecue-style cooking indoors. Measuring 53cm x 39cm x 15cm and weighing 10.5kg, it's compact enough to sit on a countertop when in use and can be tucked away in a cupboard when not needed.

Even better, ahead of Prime Day, it's currently available with a generous £30 discount on Amazon.

As the larger XL version, the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL offers a surprisingly spacious cooking surface, with enough room to cook up to 10 burgers at once. It comes with two interchangeable cooking plates, including a ribbed grill plate that creates authentic char lines and barbecue-style flavour, and a flat plate that's ideal for everything from pancakes and eggs to toasted sandwiches and smash burgers.

The grill is powered by Ninja's ProTemp iQ technology, which delivers temperatures of up to 260°C whilst maintaining consistent heat right across the cooking surface. Controls are simple to use too, with a digital display showing both temperature and cooking time, alongside intuitive dial controls that make adjusting settings quick and straightforward.

With its generous cooking space, impressive temperatures and current £30 saving, the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL looks like one of the standout early Prime Day kitchen deals.