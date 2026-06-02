Gozney’s five-star Arc pizza oven is cheaper than ever just in time for barbecue season
Gozney’s summer sale is here with up to 50% off pizza ovens and accessories
My favourite Gozney pizza oven, the five-star Gozney Arc, is now cheaper than ever in Gozney’s Summer Sale! Just in time for barbecue season, the Gozney Arc is a must-have for outdoor cooking, whether you’re in your garden or on-the-go – here’s everything you need to know.
Shop the full Gozney Summer Sale
Originally priced at £599.99, the Gozney Arc is now £499.99, saving you £100 on what Gozney claims is the ‘world’s most advanced compact oven for creating 14” pizza.’ While this might not seem like a huge discount for some, Gozney rarely drops its prices so this is a deal worth taking advantage of.
Save £100 on the Gozney Arc in the Gozney Summer Sale. Available in off-black, the Gozney Arc is stylish, compact and incredibly easy to use. While it’s great for cooking any type of pizza you like, the Gozney Arc can also be used to make meat, fish, vegetables and even desserts – it’s a real all-rounder.
As the summer approaches and everyone will be looking to cook more outside, a pizza oven is a great choice, and it’s definitely taken the crown from the (not so) humble barbecue as T3’s favourite outdoor cooking appliance. The Gozney Arc is a perfect example of a pizza oven that’s versatile and powerful, plus it makes delicious food – not just pizzas either!
In our Gozney Arc review, our reviewer gave this pizza oven five stars, and commented that “this is a fantastic pizza oven and stylish outdoor cooking device.” With a generous capacity, the Gozney Arc can make 14-inch pizzas in as little as 60 seconds, and it doesn’t take long to heat up, either.
Where the Gozney Arc impresses the most is its lateral rolling flame and burner. As a gas-fueled pizza oven, the flame of the Gozney Arc actually replicates the look and power of wood-fired ovens, which helps to distribute heat more evenly for quicker and more precise cooking.
This deal on the Gozney Arc is just on the pizza oven, but if you want a full pizza oven set-up, Gozney has also dropped its prices on the Gozney Arc Essentials Bundle. The bundle features the Arc, the Arc stand and its balance placement peel – it’s normally £919.97 but you can now get it for £755.97 in the Gozney Summer Sale.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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