Forget Prime Day – 3 of our favourite pizza ovens are now cheaper than ever!

Forget Prime Day – if you’re looking for a good deal on a pizza oven , these are the three you should buy.

As T3’s Home Editor, I’m lucky to get the chance to try the latest and greatest appliances. My personal favourite thing to test is pizza ovens, and not just because I get to eat my bodyweight in pizza – although that’s definitely a bonus.

Despite the name making it seem like you can only cook one thing in them, pizza ovens are one of the most versatile cooking appliances you can buy. Thanks to their high heats, quick cooking time and spacious capacities, you can cook almost anything with a pizza oven – I’ve even made lamb chops, prawns and chicken thighs in mine.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor kitchen, I’d recommend investing in a pizza oven. Below, I’ve found three tried and tested pizza ovens from Ninja, Gozney and Delivita that are cheaper than ever right now.