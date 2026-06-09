This common dishwasher mistake is why your dishes are still dirty after a cycle

As T3’s Home Editor, I know a thing or two about appliances, but one that’s always stumped me is the dishwasher. While I’m meticulous about stacking it properly – something my husband and I have regular arguments about – it turns out I’ve been making a common mistake when using my dishwasher.

If you often unload your dishwasher after a cycle to find that your dishes are still dirty, chances are you’re putting your dishwasher pod or tablet in incorrectly. While there are arguments that you should use the tablet dispenser in the door of the dishwasher, others say to put it in the cutlery drawer and some even say to simply chuck it at the bottom.

There are many heated debates about where you should put your dishwasher pods, and after extensive research, I’ve finally found the answer.

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Where you should (and shouldn’t) put your dishwasher pod

The cutlery drawer was where I’d always put my dishwasher pod but I’ve come to the conclusion that this is the biggest mistake you can make with your dishwasher, and it’s why your dishes aren’t coming out clean.

This is probably an obvious answer but you should be putting your dishwasher pod in the special dispenser that it’s designed to go in – boring, right? But before I lose you, the reason for this is because the first thing your dishwasher does when you put it on is an initial rinse which knocks off big bits of food and sauces.

Once this rinse is done, your dishwasher drains the water before it begins the full cycle. The dispenser drawer will open to release the tablet which is what gives your dishes a full deep clean. So, if you’re adding the dishwasher pod directly to the machine via the cutlery drawer or at the bottom of the washer, you’re rinsing away the detergent before the cycle actually starts.

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However, where you put the dishwasher tablet in the dispenser makes a world of difference. Starting with tablets or pods, these should lie flat in the main soap compartment with the lid closed. Most importantly, if the tablet has a thin, dissolvable film over it, you don’t need to take this off.

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For dishwasher powder or liquids, these should also go in the main soap dispenser. Where people get confused is there’s typically two compartments within the dispenser, one large and one small. The smaller compartment – which tends to be circular and have a lid on top – is where you put Rinse Aid which helps water rinse off dishes smoothly to prevent leaving water lines.

If you’re following these instructions and your dishes still aren’t coming out clean, there might be a problem with the dispenser. To check this, make sure the dispenser door isn’t blocked by any plates or cutlery. Clean the seal around the door to ensure there isn’t any leftover residue from previous tablets as this can cause the door to get stuck.

Once you’ve cleaned the seal, make sure to dry the dispenser before you add the dishwasher pod so it doesn’t dissolve too soon. Not only is this a waste of detergent as your dishwasher cycle won’t use it properly, but it can make the dispenser door stick.