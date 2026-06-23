My favourite Ninja dual air fryer just got a stunning colour upgrade – and at a seriously discounted price

When you think of air fryers , one name will instantly come to mind, and that’s Ninja. While Ninja didn’t in fact invent the air fryer (much to many people’s surprise), the brand has quickly become the go-to name for air fryers and multi-cookers – and for very good reason.

The Ninja Foodi MAX is one of my favourite Ninja air fryers. It has a generous dual basket capacity, multiple programmes to choose from, and it uses hardly any oil while it cooks up your meals. It normally comes in black or grey, but I’ve just found it in a stunning stone gold colour – and even better, it’s been discounted for Prime Day !

Buy the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer deal

Shop the full Prime Day sale

Originally priced at £229.99, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer is now just £164.99, saving you 28% on this premium air fryer. Amazon often has great deals on Ninja appliances, and it often has exclusive colour and design options up for grabs, just like this deal on the Ninja Foodi MAX in stone gold.

Our reviewer gave it five stars in his Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer review , and commented that it’s “by far one of the smartest and most feature-rich air fryers on the market” – here’s why.

Dual basket air fryers are among the most popular air fryer models available today, as they offer huge cooking capacities which is ideal for large families and meal prepping. The Ninja Foodi MAX has a combined extra-large 9.5-litre capacity and each drawer can fit a 2kg chicken!

Each drawer of the Ninja Foodi MAX can be used independently or simultaneously. In each basket, you can cook at different times, temperatures and functions, and have both finish cooking at the same time. There are six programmes available – air fry, roast, bake, max crisp, reheat and dehydrate – so it’s a great model for air fryer beginners and experts alike.