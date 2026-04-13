I've found one of the rarest Ninja air fryer colours with a huge £70 discount at Currys

Ninja is well known for launching its huge array of kitchen appliances in a range of stylish colours – but what a lot of people don’t realise is just how quickly those finishes sell out. Some shades disappear within weeks and either take months to come back… or never return at all.

One of the most sought-after is the stone gold finish, which is incredibly hard to get your hands on. So, when I spotted the white version of the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone at Currys, it already felt like an achievement, but when I realised it was £70 off, I knew it was one worth sharing straight away.

Take a look at the deal below:

Having earned five stars in its full review, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone is easily one of the brand’s best air fryers. It offers six cooking functions – including air fry, roast, bake and even dehydrate – giving you loads of flexibility in the kitchen. The standout feature, though, is its Dual Zone technology, which lets you cook two different foods at once and have them finish at the same time.

It also comes with a Digital Cooking Probe, which is a great addition if you cook meat regularly. You can get your steak, chicken or pork joint cooked exactly how you like it without constantly checking on it, making the whole process a lot easier.