I've found one of the rarest Ninja air fryer colours with a huge £70 discount at Currys
Run, don't walk!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Ninja is well known for launching its huge array of kitchen appliances in a range of stylish colours – but what a lot of people don’t realise is just how quickly those finishes sell out. Some shades disappear within weeks and either take months to come back… or never return at all.
One of the most sought-after is the stone gold finish, which is incredibly hard to get your hands on. So, when I spotted the white version of the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone at Currys, it already felt like an achievement, but when I realised it was £70 off, I knew it was one worth sharing straight away.
Take a look at the deal below:
Save an incredible £70 on this very sought-after Ninja air fryer – before someone else does!
Having earned five stars in its full review, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone is easily one of the brand’s best air fryers. It offers six cooking functions – including air fry, roast, bake and even dehydrate – giving you loads of flexibility in the kitchen. The standout feature, though, is its Dual Zone technology, which lets you cook two different foods at once and have them finish at the same time.
It also comes with a Digital Cooking Probe, which is a great addition if you cook meat regularly. You can get your steak, chicken or pork joint cooked exactly how you like it without constantly checking on it, making the whole process a lot easier.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.