10 worst Bond cars: from boring BMWs to champagne gold Ford KAs

Introduction

Mention James Bond and guns, gadgets, women, and, most importantly to some, cars come to mind.

Daniel Craig has reprised his role as 007 inSpectre(out today!), where he promises to thrash a Jaguar concept car and an Aston Martin around the street of Rome.

While Bond looks most at home in a DB5, he's also driven some lemons in his time. Whether it's a Moon Buggy with fickle wheels, insanely dull BMWs, or a Citroen which would struggle to reach 60 mph, here's our pick of the 10 worst Bond cars to date...