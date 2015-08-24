T3 Awards 2015: will your laptop or tablet of the year be Windows, OS X, iOS or Android?

By T3 Online
Sleek designs and super-slick hardware
The iPad was hardly a chunky device when it first entered the scene, but since its inception, tablets (and laptops, as a response) have continued to get thinner and thinner. This category features some of the sleekest ultra-portable devices around, from Apple's super-slick hardware, to Dell's functional design.
We've also seen big improvements to Android tablets this year, with Sony and Samsung finally making true iPad rivals.
But will it be enough to stop Apple taking the award? Only time, and your votes, will tell.
Apple iPad Air 2
The iPad Air 2 is the best tablet ever created - and that's not us getting excited over an Apple product for the sake of it.
From the amazing engineering that got it so thin and yet still feel premium, to the A8X chip which has given the tablet more grunt than anything else out there, we just love playing with it.
With iOS 8.1 on board, some of the bugs with the new OS have been fixed and the ability to reply to messages within other apps is a real boon. The battery life is more than acceptable, the camera has been upgraded, and the screen upgrades genuinely make viewing web pages or videos on-the-go a joy. The price is even comparable to the rest of the market.
The only gripe we have really is that while the middle option has doubled from 32GB last year to 64GB at the same price point this year, the entry-level model remains at 16GB.
But make no mistake: Apple has created a masterpiece in the tablet market here. Once again, we're struggling to work out how it's going to better itself next time around.
Read our iPad Air 2 review
Apple MacBook Pro Retina
Where the new MacBook sacrifices performance and ports for portability, the MacBook Pro makes no such compromises. It's lightweight enough that you needn't fear a dislocated shoulder from lugging it around, and the improved performance and battery life will delight road warriors and coffee shop loungers alike.
It's more expensive than an Ultrabook – for example, Dell's excellent XPS 13 is almost half the price – and the non-Retina MacBook Pro is £100 cheaper, but the former won't tempt OS X fans and the latter means going without that superb screen.
Unless you need serious storage, the 13-inch MacBook Pro offers an incredible amount of bang for your buck.
Read our Apple MacBook Pro Retina review
Microsoft Surface Pro 3
The Microsoft Surface Pro 3 tries to be several different things. It's a tablet, a laptop, and even a bit of a graphics tablet. It may not be king in any field, but thanks to its flexible stand, good keyboard and decent CPU, it's actually a fair laptop-replacer in this third incarnation.
Those extra 1.4 screen inches matter. It's still not a killer device, but some sensible design tweaks and updates make it more attractive and useful than last year's model.
Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 3 review
Dell XPS 13
The Dell XPS 13 is well worth your attention for many reasons: it's compact, features a terrific display (especially if you go for the QHD+ version) and is a solid performer. MacBook fans interested in making the switch to Windows should be champing at the bit to give it a go - but watch out for battery life if you decide to splash out for the high-end version.
Dell's latest represents especially good value at the low end because you get the same excellent design and build quality as the most expensive model. But if money is no object, the kitted out XPS 13 with the QHD+ touchscreen and Core i7 processor is the way to go - just make sure you pick up the Dell Power Companion pack to take on the move.
Read our Dell XPS 13 review
Samsung Tab Galaxy S
There's no question about it: this is the best tablet Samsung has made and it's arguably the slickest, most effective Android tablet available. There are plenty of innovations, from the fingerprint sensor to the click-in covers to protect your hardware. The slim, light styling is a revelation, especially from a company whose design language was limited in its tablets before.
Will it be enough to take a chunk out of iPad sales? Apple's sublime ease-of-use and better range of optimised apps are tough to beat, but this tablet has the best chance of causing a sea of change than any Android machine yet.
Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S review
Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet
There's no denying Sony has tried to create an iPad killer. Has it succeeded? Maybe. Sony has made the next best thing and it's certainly the best Android tablet available right now on the market.
The beautiful 2K display makes watching video and browsing the internet a dream, and the fact you can do it all from your bathtub makes it even more exciting.
All in all the Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet is a cracking purchase for those who want an Android tab in their lives, and you'd be hard pressed to go wrong with buying it.
Read our Sony Xperia 4 Tablet review
